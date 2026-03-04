Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 13,911 Shares of Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,911 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 188.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AFL opened at $112.40 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $96.95 and a one year high of $119.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.62 and a 200 day moving average of $110.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.12). Aflac had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Kent Beaver sold 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $839,015.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,943.08. This trade represents a 15.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 16,331 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,720 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $101.00 target price on Aflac and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 price target on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $107.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

Aflac Incorporated (American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus) is a provider of supplemental insurance products designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket health care and living expenses. The company underwrites a range of individual and group policies that typically pay cash benefits directly to insureds when covered events occur, enabling greater financial flexibility for medical treatment, hospital stays, critical illness, and related costs. Aflac’s product mix includes supplemental health insurance, life insurance and other specialty coverages intended to complement primary medical plans.

Founded in the mid-20th century and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac distributes its products through a combination of employer-sponsored programs, independent brokers and agents, and direct marketing.

