JMG Financial Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,237,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,062 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $95,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 51,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust now owns 38,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 380,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 105,568 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.48. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

