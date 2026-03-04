Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 4,135 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $22,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,647,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,465,000 after buying an additional 857,832 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 13.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,083,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Snowflake by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,887,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,120,000 after purchasing an additional 94,293 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Snowflake by 15.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,951,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,045,000 after purchasing an additional 652,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,057,000 after purchasing an additional 133,059 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Snowflake

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi raised its model and price target following strong AI performance, keeping a Buy rating — this supports upside expectations from Snowflake’s AI traction. Citi updates model

Citi raised its model and price target following strong AI performance, keeping a Buy rating — this supports upside expectations from Snowflake’s AI traction. Positive Sentiment: New commercial partnerships and integrations (Capita and Rockfish Data) expand go-to-market and vertical reach for Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, which can help drive consumption growth. Capita collaboration Rockfish integration

New commercial partnerships and integrations (Capita and Rockfish Data) expand go-to-market and vertical reach for Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, which can help drive consumption growth. Positive Sentiment: Channel coverage highlights Snowflake’s FY27 strategy and partner opportunities — useful for revenue/consumption visibility through indirect channels. CRN channel takeaways

Channel coverage highlights Snowflake’s FY27 strategy and partner opportunities — useful for revenue/consumption visibility through indirect channels. Neutral Sentiment: Senior EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares (disclosed Form 4); the sale is relatively small versus his remaining holdings but can be interpreted negatively by some investors. Insider sale filing

Senior EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares (disclosed Form 4); the sale is relatively small versus his remaining holdings but can be interpreted negatively by some investors. Neutral Sentiment: Local real estate note: Snowflake signed an 83k sq ft Midtown office lease — operational detail with limited market impact but signals ongoing footprint needs. Office lease

Local real estate note: Snowflake signed an 83k sq ft Midtown office lease — operational detail with limited market impact but signals ongoing footprint needs. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed securities class actions alleging misleading disclosures about product efficiency, pricing and revenue implications after Snowflake launched a standalone subscription for an AI development tool — this is pressuring sentiment and could lead to legal costs or management distraction. Class action coverage

Multiple law firms have filed securities class actions alleging misleading disclosures about product efficiency, pricing and revenue implications after Snowflake launched a standalone subscription for an AI development tool — this is pressuring sentiment and could lead to legal costs or management distraction. Negative Sentiment: Several firms (Pomerantz, Bronstein, Robbins, Rosen, Bernstein Liebhard, DJS, Schall et al.) issued investor alerts and complaints seeking lead plaintiffs — the volume of filings amplifies headline risk and short-term selling pressure. Pomerantz investor alert

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.90, for a total transaction of $2,199,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 471,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,650,084.90. This trade represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.44, for a total value of $2,601,412.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 218,020 shares in the company, valued at $48,060,328.80. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 713,681 shares of company stock worth $147,419,318 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Snowflake from $290.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Snowflake from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.58.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $165.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.56. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.10 and a 12 month high of $280.67.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 48.50%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

