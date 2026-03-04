The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 377,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $36,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wolfe Research set a $120.00 price objective on Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.95.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.3%

SCHW stock opened at $95.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.46. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 37.01%.Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,236,303.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 449,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,985,397.30. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,595 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $792,766.10. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 398,257 shares of company stock worth $41,001,365 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Key Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Featured Stories

