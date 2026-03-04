MDU Resources Group, Inc. $MDU Shares Bought by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,077,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,631 shares during the quarter. MDU Resources Group comprises 2.4% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $19,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,087,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,105,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,599,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,200,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,674,000 after purchasing an additional 651,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 19.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,790,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,523,000 after purchasing an additional 460,180 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Charles M. Kelley acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.84 per share, with a total value of $104,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,366.04. This trade represents a 164.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDU shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Loop Capital set a $21.00 target price on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 0.9%

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.72 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 10.15%.The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.22%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc is a diversified energy and services holding company headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota. The company operates through two primary segments: Utilities and Construction Services and Pipelines & Midstream. Serving a broad geographic footprint across the upper Midwest and Pacific Northwest, MDU provides essential energy distribution and infrastructure services to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

The Utilities segment delivers electric and natural gas distribution services in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan and Washington.

