US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 66.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,834 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.09% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $8,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,127,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,890,000 after buying an additional 528,572 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,384,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,674,000 after acquiring an additional 494,306 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,939,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,420,000 after purchasing an additional 445,817 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 103.2% during the second quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 560,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,782,000 after purchasing an additional 284,745 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,848,000 after purchasing an additional 275,395 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SDVY opened at $41.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.86. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $42.89.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.1305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

