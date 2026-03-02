Regents Gate Capital LLP Sells 22,390 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Regents Gate Capital LLP cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,390 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 2.5% of Regents Gate Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Regents Gate Capital LLP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 341.9% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.5% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total value of $48,685,680.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 258,766 shares in the company, valued at $75,282,792.38. This trade represents a 39.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Axel Beck sold 4,223 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.22, for a total transaction of $1,225,599.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,083.58. This trade represents a 42.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $253.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $274.38.

NYSE:ITW opened at $290.08 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $303.15. The company has a market cap of $83.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.64.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.16% and a net margin of 19.11%.The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.39%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

