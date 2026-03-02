US Bancorp DE Acquires 7,061 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,635 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 142.9% in the second quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. HSBC lifted their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on General Motors from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.52.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $78.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $87.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.09 and a 200 day moving average of $71.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.46%.The business had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

General Motors declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About General Motors

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

