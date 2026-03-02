Xponance Inc. Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,793,000 after purchasing an additional 195,086 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,854,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,185,000 after purchasing an additional 390,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,895,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,672,000 after buying an additional 81,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,855,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,186,000 after buying an additional 51,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,990,000 after buying an additional 370,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $299.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.88 and a twelve month high of $303.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.36, for a total transaction of $428,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,598.96. This trade represents a 23.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Fitzpatrick sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total transaction of $1,128,328.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,726.27. This trade represents a 23.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,695 shares of company stock worth $1,628,981. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Loop Capital set a $317.00 price target on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $303.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ: CBOE) is a global market infrastructure company that operates a family of exchanges and trading venues across listed derivatives, cash equities and foreign exchange. Its product suite includes options and futures markets, multiple U.S. equities exchanges, a derivatives exchange for volatility and other products, proprietary benchmark indexes (notably the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX), market data and analytics, and trading technology and connectivity services. Cboe also provides market-access and order-routing tools used by broker-dealers, institutional investors and professional traders.

The company traces its roots to the Chicago Board Options Exchange, which was established in 1973 to create a centralized market for listed options; over the years the business expanded through organic growth and strategic acquisitions to become a multi-asset, multi-venue operator.

Featured Stories

