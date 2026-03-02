Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TBPH. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

TBPH stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $924.76 million, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.15. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $21.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83.

In other news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 31,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $582,506.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 277,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,206,781.25. The trade was a 10.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 107.4% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 20,269.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines, primarily in the areas of respiratory disease, inflammatory and immunology, and rare disorders. The company develops small-molecule therapies designed to address unmet medical needs by targeting specific molecular pathways. Its lead marketed product, YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution, is the first and only once-daily, long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) approved by the U.S.

