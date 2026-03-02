Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $13.10 Million Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,510 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $13,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $115.84 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $115.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.46.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

