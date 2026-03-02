Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,516 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFRM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Affirm by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,545,000 after purchasing an additional 223,258 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,389,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,899,000 after purchasing an additional 808,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,659,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,195,000 after purchasing an additional 254,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,970,000 after buying an additional 161,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Affirm by 39.1% in the second quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,896,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,292,000 after buying an additional 814,951 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $78.00 price target on Affirm in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

In other news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 36,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,912,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,440. This represents a 96.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $53,746,612.92. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 711,256 shares of company stock worth $57,231,923 in the last 90 days. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $46.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.13. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 3.61.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Affirm had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 7.60%.The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

