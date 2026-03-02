Decent (NASDAQ:DXST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Decent (NASDAQ:DXST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter.

Decent Price Performance

DXST opened at $0.11 on Monday. Decent has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29.

Get Decent alerts:

Institutional Trading of Decent

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Decent stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Decent Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:DXST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 97,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.40% of Decent as of its most recent SEC filing.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DXST shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Decent in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Decent to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Decent

Decent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Decent Holding, Inc engages in the provision of wastewater treatment by cleansing the industrial wastewater, ecological river restoration, and river ecosystem management. Its products and services include river water quality management and microbial products for water quality enhancement and pollutant cleansing purposes. The company was founded by Ding Xin Sun on January 6, 2022 and is headquartered in Yantai, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Decent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.