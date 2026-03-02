US Bancorp DE Sells 27,624 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,624 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $7,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 516,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28,754 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 17,853 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 601,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 436,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,765 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV opened at $32.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $32.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as value. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

