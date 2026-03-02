US Bancorp DE Sells 21,222 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF $SCHK

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,222 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.13% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $6,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHK. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 142,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 16,694 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $539,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $824,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 753.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Performance

SCHK stock opened at $33.07 on Monday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $33.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.48. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

