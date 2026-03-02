Telsey Advisory Group Issues Positive Forecast for GAP (NYSE:GAP) Stock Price

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GAP. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GAP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Argus upgraded GAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of GAP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.54.

Get GAP alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GAP

GAP Trading Down 0.9%

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

Shares of GAP stock opened at $28.02 on Monday. GAP has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77.

In related news, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 3,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $107,375.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 746,781 shares in the company, valued at $20,192,958.24. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 30,000 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 37,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,060. The trade was a 44.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 533,971 shares of company stock worth $14,437,264. Insiders own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAP. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in GAP by 101.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,184,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,041 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the third quarter worth about $6,053,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 607,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of GAP by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,899,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,239,000 after purchasing an additional 145,427 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GAP by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,399,000 after purchasing an additional 151,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

Gap Inc is a global specialty retailer renowned for its portfolio of apparel and accessories brands, including Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta. The company designs, sources and markets clothing across a broad price range and style spectrum, catering to men, women and children. Its offerings extend from everyday wardrobe essentials such as denim, tees and outerwear to performance and lifestyle pieces, reflecting each brand’s distinct identity and price point.

Founded in San Francisco in 1969 by Donald and Doris Fisher, Gap Inc has grown into one of the world’s largest apparel companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.