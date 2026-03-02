BTIG Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) Stock Price

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $29.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SailPoint from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of SailPoint from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of SailPoint from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of SailPoint from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.53.

SailPoint stock opened at $14.10 on Monday. SailPoint has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $281.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.35 million. SailPoint had a negative net margin of 30.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. SailPoint has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.230 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.09 EPS.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 52,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $1,033,276.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,034,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,663,540.69. The trade was a 0.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chandrasekar Gnanasambandam sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $83,074.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,559.07. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,243 shares of company stock valued at $6,924,823.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint during the 4th quarter worth $234,681,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in SailPoint during the second quarter worth about $64,453,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SailPoint by 116.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,128,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,593 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in SailPoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,203,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,365,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: SAIL) is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company’s flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

