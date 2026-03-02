TIAA Trust National Association Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF $IXUS

TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 70,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 559,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,204,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,146,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IXUS opened at $94.04 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $94.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.25 and a 200-day moving average of $85.01. The company has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.5702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

