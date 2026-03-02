Xponance Inc. Sells 18,722 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,722 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 489.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 price objective on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.85.

VICI Properties Stock Up 1.5%

VICI stock opened at $30.22 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 69.28%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.420-2.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

