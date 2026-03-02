US Bancorp DE Has $6.33 Million Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. $MFG

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944,671 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 180,686 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,508,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,941,000 after purchasing an additional 57,806 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,859,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,649 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after buying an additional 84,386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,507,000 after buying an additional 442,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 735,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 342,652 shares in the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of MFG opened at $8.89 on Monday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $110.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.36.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc is a major Japanese banking and financial services holding company headquartered in Tokyo. The group operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide a full range of retail, corporate and investment banking services. Its core businesses include deposit-taking and lending, transaction banking, cash management, trade finance and treasury services for both individual and institutional clients.

Beyond traditional commercial banking, Mizuho offers securities and capital markets services, investment banking, underwriting, M&A advisory, and asset management through its securities and trust banking arms.

