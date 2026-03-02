FirstEnergy Corporation $FE Holdings Lowered by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,846 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 48,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut FirstEnergy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $51.15 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.14%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company’s primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy’s service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy’s core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

Featured Stories

