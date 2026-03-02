US Bancorp DE Buys 3,603 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 219.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $179.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.65 and a fifty-two week high of $247.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.34%.IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on IQVIA

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA’s principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.