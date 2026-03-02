US Bancorp DE Has $5.77 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,497 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 124.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Susquehanna increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.91.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $112.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.80 and its 200-day moving average is $97.60. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1 year low of $90.74 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 27.28%.The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 46.59%.

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN’s core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

