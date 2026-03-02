Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Earns Neutral Rating from BTIG Research

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $10.82 on Monday. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $34.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Fiverr International had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in Fiverr International by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 783.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 116,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 103,455 shares during the period. Finally, Numerai GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 117,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 70,515 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace that connects businesses and individuals with freelance talent across a wide range of professional services. Through its platform, Fiverr enables clients to procure work such as graphic design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, programming and tech, and business services. By offering a streamlined interface for ordering and delivering gig-based work, the company seeks to simplify the procurement of specialized skills on a project-by-project basis.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Fiverr serves clients and freelancers around the globe, with a particularly strong presence in North America and Europe.

