Short Interest in Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKD) Declines By 46.5%

Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,236 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the January 29th total of 6,044 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,184 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,184 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKD opened at $23.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.40. Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $25.32.

Get Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1168 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares

Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares by 139.6% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter worth about $229,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares (BRKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Berkshire Hathaway Stock. BRKD was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.