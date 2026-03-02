Short Interest in Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKD) Declines By 46.5%

Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,236 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the January 29th total of 6,044 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,184 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,184 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of NASDAQ:BRKD opened at $23.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.40. Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $25.32.
Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1168 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.
Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares (BRKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Berkshire Hathaway Stock. BRKD was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
