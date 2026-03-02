Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $225.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.38 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 105.98% and a negative net margin of 313.69%.
PLUG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.81. 110,564,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,777,391. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.32. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.87.
A number of equities analysts have commented on PLUG shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Clear Str raised Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.73.
- Positive Sentiment: Upcoming earnings are the primary near‑term catalyst — analysts and outlets note this report could show whether Plug’s turnaround and cost controls are gaining traction, which would support sentiment if results and guidance improve. Plug Power in the spotlight: Can earnings show turnaround progress?
- Positive Sentiment: Market attention on the March 2 earnings release has elevated hopes that management (including the new CEO roadmap) can reset the hydrogen/fuel‑cell narrative if the company shows improved liquidity management and a clearer path to profitability. Dear Plug Power Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for March 2
- Positive Sentiment: Pre‑earnings coverage summarizes key metrics investors will watch (revenue mix, gross margin trends, cash burn and guidance) — a beat or credible multi‑quarter plan could drive additional upside from value investors speculating on a recovery. Plug Power (PLUG) Reports Q4: Everything You Need To Know Ahead Of Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Plug appears in market activity rundowns (most‑active lists), which can boost intraday volume but don’t convey directional information on fundamentals. BC-Most Active Stocks
- Negative Sentiment: A cluster of securities‑fraud class action notices and filings from multiple law firms (Schall, Rosen, BFA, DJS, Bronstein and others) allege misstatements during a specified class period and are soliciting lead plaintiffs ahead of an April 3 deadline — such litigation increases legal overhang and could pressure sentiment and shares if it leads to discovery or settlements. PLUG Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Plug Power Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit with the Schall Law Firm
- Negative Sentiment: Some notices highlight recent large share declines tied to alleged disclosures, amplifying investor concern about past guidance and management credibility — this can keep a cap on a sustained rally absent clear operational improvement. PLUG Deadline: BFA Law Urges Plug Power Inc. Investors with Losses to Act Before April 3
In related news, insider Jose Luis Crespo acquired 37,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $87,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 307,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,156.88. This trade represents a 13.81% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Haycraft sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 373,809 shares in the company, valued at $822,379.80. This represents a 9.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Plug Power by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 305,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 31.7% in the third quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 13,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Plug Power Inc is a U.S.-based company specializing in the design and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems that serve as clean energy replacements for conventional batteries in electric vehicles and material handling equipment. Its core solutions include ProGen fuel cell engines, GenDrive power systems for forklifts and warehouse vehicles, and GenFuel hydrogen refueling infrastructure. These offerings are sold as standalone components or integrated turnkey solutions under the GenKey brand, providing customers with on-site refueling, equipment installation and maintenance services.
In addition to its fuel cell and refueling products, Plug Power develops backup power and off-grid energy solutions through its GenSure line, which targets telecommunications, data centers and utility applications.
