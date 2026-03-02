Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $225.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.38 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 105.98% and a negative net margin of 313.69%.

Plug Power Trading Up 1.1%

PLUG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.81. 110,564,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,777,391. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.32. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLUG shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Clear Str raised Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.73.

Key Stories Impacting Plug Power

Here are the key news stories impacting Plug Power this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jose Luis Crespo acquired 37,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $87,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 307,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,156.88. This trade represents a 13.81% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Haycraft sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 373,809 shares in the company, valued at $822,379.80. This represents a 9.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Plug Power by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 305,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 31.7% in the third quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 13,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc is a U.S.-based company specializing in the design and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems that serve as clean energy replacements for conventional batteries in electric vehicles and material handling equipment. Its core solutions include ProGen fuel cell engines, GenDrive power systems for forklifts and warehouse vehicles, and GenFuel hydrogen refueling infrastructure. These offerings are sold as standalone components or integrated turnkey solutions under the GenKey brand, providing customers with on-site refueling, equipment installation and maintenance services.

In addition to its fuel cell and refueling products, Plug Power develops backup power and off-grid energy solutions through its GenSure line, which targets telecommunications, data centers and utility applications.

Further Reading

