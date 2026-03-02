SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $156.31 and last traded at $156.2480, with a volume of 153340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.93.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,299,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torrey Payne Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,341,000. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years. The Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.