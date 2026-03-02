LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($1.29), FiscalAI reports. LendingTree had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 1.34%.The company had revenue of $310.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.56 million.
LendingTree Stock Up 1.0%
TREE stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $37.74. 504,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,413. LendingTree has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.81. The company has a market cap of $515.94 million, a P/E ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 2.13.
Institutional Trading of LendingTree
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 1,747.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 546,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,260,000 after buying an additional 516,958 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 1,163.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 263,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,078,000 after acquiring an additional 242,947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in LendingTree by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 169,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,024,000 after buying an additional 24,737 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LendingTree Company Profile
LendingTree, Inc operates an online marketplace that connects consumers with a network of lenders and financial service providers. Through its platform, borrowers can compare loan offers for mortgages, home equity loans, personal loans, student loans, auto loans and small business financing. The company also offers tools for comparing credit cards and deposit accounts, allowing users to research rates and terms from a range of providers in one place.
Founded in 1996 by Doug Lebda, LendingTree pioneered the comparison-shopping model for consumer credit products.
