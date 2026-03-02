Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOBBW) Short Interest Down 23.8% in February

Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOBBW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 343 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the January 29th total of 450 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,968 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,968 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mobilicom Stock Performance

NASDAQ MOBBW traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.15. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,447. Mobilicom has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88.

Mobilicom Company Profile

Mobilicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:MOBBW) is a technology company specializing in secure, mission-critical communications and cybersecurity solutions for edge and IoT applications. The company’s end-to-end hardware and software platform delivers encrypted, low-latency voice, video and data connectivity across multi-network topologies, enabling real-time situational awareness in remote and contested environments. Mobilicom’s product portfolio includes edge cyber protection modules, mesh-network communication nodes and command-and-control software for unmanned systems and other field-deployed assets.

Mobilicom’s solutions support a range of applications such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), autonomous ground vehicles, industrial robotics and critical infrastructure monitoring.

