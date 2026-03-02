PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 326,001 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the January 29th total of 429,357 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,913 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 417,913 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 79,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 20,290 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 189,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 27,511 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 151,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 56,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 19,166 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 388,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,565. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $7.67.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.9%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE: PFN) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income by investing principally in a diversified portfolio of credit instruments. The fund’s assets are allocated across a range of fixed income sectors, including corporate debt, asset- and mortgage-backed securities, emerging market debt, and other income-producing instruments, both in the U.S. and international markets.

The fund employs a flexible investment approach designed by PIMCO’s portfolio management team, incorporating the use of leverage and derivatives to enhance yield and manage duration risk.

