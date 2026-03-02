Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Shares Down 2.1% After Insider Selling

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.1% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $163.45 and last traded at $163.7070. 8,631,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 11,815,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.20.

Specifically, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $917,194.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,083.41. This trade represents a 84.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $380.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.95 and its 200 day moving average is $151.05.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,030,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,618,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,563,008,000 after buying an additional 984,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,647,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $4,664,783,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,612,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

