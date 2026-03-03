Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,771 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the January 29th total of 6,660 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,746 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 59,746 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Microvast Price Performance

Shares of Microvast stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. 137,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,108. Microvast has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19.

Get Microvast alerts:

About Microvast

(Get Free Report)

Microvast Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion battery technologies and energy storage solutions. The company specializes in designing, testing and producing fast-charging battery cells, modules and packs that serve a variety of industries, including electric buses, commercial trucks, passenger vehicles, micro-mobility devices, stationary storage systems and specialty applications. Microvast’s battery systems are engineered for high power density, rapid charge-discharge cycles and extended cycle life, catering to markets that require reliable performance in demanding conditions.

The company’s product suite encompasses individual battery cells, modular assemblies, fully integrated battery packs and proprietary battery management systems (BMS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.