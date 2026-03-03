Short Interest in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Grows By 30.8%

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 149,401,611 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the January 29th total of 114,216,051 shares. Currently, 35.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,575,292 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 82,575,292 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 35.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ondas Stock Performance

Shares of ONDS traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.67. 179,614,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,920,688. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 2.47. Ondas has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONDS. Northland Securities set a $16.00 target price on shares of Ondas in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Loop Capital set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ondas in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ondas from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ondas in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Ondas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Neil J. Laird sold 4,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $42,906.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,963.52. This represents a 35.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaspreet K. Sood sold 29,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $281,537.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 175,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,981.88. The trade was a 14.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 556,605 shares of company stock worth $5,385,865 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ondas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Ondas by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ondas by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its holdings in Ondas by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in Ondas by 4,600.0% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

