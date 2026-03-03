Short Interest in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Grows By 29.7%

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 76,264 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the January 29th total of 58,822 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,552 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 79,552 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTPZ. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 67,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,102,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,735,000. Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LTPZ traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,550. PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.78.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities (Component Securities) of the Underlying Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.