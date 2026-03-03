Short Interest in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Rises By 31.2%

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,075,812 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the January 29th total of 16,068,749 shares. Currently, 21.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,464,463 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,464,463 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 21.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the second quarter worth $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 393.8% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 321.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Robert Half in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RHI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Robert Half from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Robert Half from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Robert Half from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $33.13.

Robert Half Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of Robert Half stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $23.76. 3,542,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,949,416. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.91. Robert Half has a 52-week low of $22.32 and a 52-week high of $59.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $29.97.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Robert Half had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Robert Half’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 177.44%.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc, founded in 1948 by Robert Half, is a global professional staffing and consulting firm headquartered in Menlo Park, California. As a pioneer in specialized staffing, the company has built a reputation for matching skilled professionals with leading organizations across a range of industries. Robert Half’s shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RHI, reflecting its position as one of the longest‐standing and best‐known firms in the staffing sector.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including temporary staffing, permanent placement, and consulting solutions.

Further Reading

