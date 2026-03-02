Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE) Short Interest Update

Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 37,908 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the January 29th total of 59,835 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 752,667 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 752,667 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group International Equity ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,727,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,379,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,081,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,489,000 after purchasing an additional 686,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 13,277.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 643,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,706,000 after purchasing an additional 638,898 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,191,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,905,000 after purchasing an additional 479,447 shares during the period.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGIE traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.07. 623,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,010. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.62. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $37.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.65.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group International Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 76.0%.

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

