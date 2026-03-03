Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) Short Interest Update

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,832 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the January 29th total of 9,850 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,701 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 29,701 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 30.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 339,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 80,046 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 286,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 62,843 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 32,478 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 10.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 8,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 105.0% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 36,680 shares during the period.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMN traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,444. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with the preservation of capital. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities, including investment-grade bonds, pre-refunded municipal obligations, variable rate demand obligations and related instruments. It may also allocate a portion of its assets to cash equivalents and repurchase agreements for liquidity and duration management.

The fund’s portfolio emphasizes quality and creditworthiness, focusing on sectors such as transportation, utilities, education and healthcare.

