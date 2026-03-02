GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$36.60 and last traded at C$36.55, with a volume of 133779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. TD Securities downgraded shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$36.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.79. The stock has a market cap of C$860.53 million, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.08.

GDI is a leading integrated commercial facility services provider which offers a range of services in Canada and the United States to owners and managers of a variety of facility types including office buildings, educational facilities, distribution centers, industrial facilities, healthcare establishments, stadiums and event venues, hotels, shopping centres, airports and other transportation facilities. GDI’s commercial facility services capabilities include commercial janitorial and building maintenance, energy advisory and system optimization, the installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC-R, mechanical, electrical and building automation systems, as well as other complementary services such as janitorial products manufacturing.

