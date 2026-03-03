Short Interest in World Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAW) Decreases By 41.8%

World Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 61,015 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the January 29th total of 104,756 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,296 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 76,296 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of World Equity ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 282,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,972,000 after purchasing an additional 43,689 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in World Equity ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in World Equity ETF by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in World Equity ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after buying an additional 21,367 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in World Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

World Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of DFAW traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.12. 43,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,200. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.94. World Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $79.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.60.

About World Equity ETF

The Dimensional World Equity ETF (DFAW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that invests in a broad portfolio of stocks across all market capitalizations globally. The funds objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation DFAW was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

