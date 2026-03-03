Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Short Interest Update

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,777 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the January 29th total of 7,980 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,227 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,227 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MILN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MILN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,770. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.33. The firm has a market cap of $103.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Millennial Consumer ETF has a 1-year low of $36.87 and a 1-year high of $50.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.0993 dividend. This represents a yield of 42.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000. MILN was launched on May 4, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

