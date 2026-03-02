Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Price Up 1.7% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.7% on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $115.69 and last traded at $114.22. 11,357,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 6,787,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.27.

The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 25.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRDO. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut Credo Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. New Street Research set a $240.00 price target on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $165.00 price objective on Credo Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 370,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $56,680,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,276,000. The trade was a 48.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $7,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,892,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,855,606.32. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 917,976 shares of company stock worth $136,567,647. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,585,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,449,000 after acquiring an additional 59,849 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,699,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,486,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,537,000 after purchasing an additional 849,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,117,000 after purchasing an additional 184,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 239,024.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,598,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,318 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 1.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.19 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.60.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

Featured Stories

