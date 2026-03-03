Nuveen California Municipal Va (NYSE:NCA) Short Interest Down 40.1% in February

Nuveen California Municipal Va (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 61,879 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the January 29th total of 103,343 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,243 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 77,243 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Va by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,792,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,047,000 after buying an additional 501,505 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Va by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 306,174 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Va by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 711,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 67,225 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Va by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 71,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Va by 4.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Municipal Va Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE NCA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 84,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,256. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average is $9.01. Nuveen California Municipal Va has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $9.80.

Nuveen California Municipal Va Announces Dividend

About Nuveen California Municipal Va

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc (NYSE: NCA) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal and California state income taxes. The fund pursues its objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities issued by entities located in or having projects based in California. Its holdings primarily include revenue and general obligation bonds, with an emphasis on investment-grade and select high-yield issues.

The portfolio management team employs a disciplined credit analysis process to assess the financial strength, revenue streams and underlying collateral of each issuer.

