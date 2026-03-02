Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Up 2.7% – Still a Buy?

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $150.17 and last traded at $149.32. Approximately 21,915,394 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 26,764,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Oracle from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho set a $400.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.94.

Oracle Trading Up 2.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $429.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,429.56. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,336,031,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Oracle by 2,062.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,227,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,595,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800,546 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,874,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826,299 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $34,070,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841,584 shares during the period. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 882.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 4,991,010 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $972,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482,934 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

