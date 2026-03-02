Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.2450, with a volume of 410480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUV. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $566,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 27,395 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1,316.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 734,153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 682,313 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 26,294 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

The Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide its shareholders with current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds and other debt obligations issued by state, municipal, and local governments across the United States. Through its diversified portfolio, NUV aims to deliver a stable stream of tax-advantaged income while preserving capital.

NUV’s investment strategy focuses on long-term municipal bonds, selecting securities based on credit quality, yield potential, and sector diversification.

