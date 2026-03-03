One+One S&P 500 and Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:OOSB) Short Interest Update

One+One S&P 500 and Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:OOSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 80 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the January 29th total of 139 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,841 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,841 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

One+One S&P 500 and Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OOSB traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972. The firm has a market cap of $911,700.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67. One+One S&P 500 and Bitcoin ETF has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $19.35.

One+One S&P 500 and Bitcoin ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a $0.0188 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th.

About One+One S&P 500 and Bitcoin ETF

The One S&P 500 and Bitcoin ETF (OOSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation by investing in both S&P 500 companies and Bitcoin through futures contracts. The actively managed fund employs leverage to meet its 100% target exposure for each asset class. OOSB was launched on Feb 19, 2025 and is issued by Volatility Shares.

