Short Interest in Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DUKZ) Drops By 43.2%

Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DUKZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,148 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the January 29th total of 5,538 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,919 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company's shares are sold short.

Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA DUKZ traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.60. 12,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,497. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.46. Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $25.84.

Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were paid a $0.0763 dividend. This is a positive change from Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%.

About Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF

The Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF (DUKZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that tactically allocates assets across various fixed income ETFs that are unconstrained by credit quality, maturity, or geography. The fund seeks to provide total return while mitigating downside risk DUKZ was launched on Jul 10, 2024 and is issued by Ocean Park.

