NaaS Technology Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) Short Interest Update

NaaS Technology Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 59,815 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the January 29th total of 104,568 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,878 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NaaS Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, NaaS Technology has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

NaaS Technology Trading Down 2.3%

NaaS Technology Company Profile

NaaS Technology stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,773. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30. NaaS Technology has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.59.

NaaS Technology, Inc is a U.S.-based network-as-a-service provider that designs, builds and operates high-performance fiber networks for enterprise customers. The company offers subscription-based connectivity solutions that combine fiber transport, software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and edge computing capabilities. By leveraging its proprietary infrastructure and network orchestration platform, NaaS delivers reliable, scalable bandwidth without the capital-intensive investment typically required for on-premises networks.

The company’s product portfolio includes dedicated fiber circuits, cloud on-ramps to leading public cloud providers, private wireless solutions and managed SD-WAN services.

