ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Sharat Sharan Sells 15,679 Shares

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) insider Sharat Sharan sold 15,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $125,588.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,735,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,922,820.83. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sharat Sharan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 10th, Sharat Sharan sold 2,310 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $18,318.30.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Sharat Sharan sold 50,332 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $401,146.04.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Sharat Sharan sold 19,119 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $111,272.58.

ON24 Stock Performance

NYSE ONTF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.02. 687,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,909. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35. ON24, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.05 million, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON24

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ON24 by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 845,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 14,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the second quarter worth $123,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

ONTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ON24 from $6.00 to $8.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on ON24 from $6.00 to $8.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

About ON24

ON24, Inc (NYSE: ONTF) is a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables organizations to create, manage and optimize virtual events, webinars and multimedia content. The company’s technology is designed to facilitate interactive, data-driven engagement between enterprises and their audiences, supporting demand generation, lead nurturing, corporate communications and training initiatives.

At the core of ON24’s offering is its webinar and virtual event solution, which provides live and on-demand webcasting, attendee interaction tools and real-time analytics.

