Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 62050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Southern Empire Resources Trading Up 33.3%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.51.

Southern Empire Resources Company Profile

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metals and mineral resources in North America. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as Owl Capital Corp. and changed its name to Southern Empire Resources Corp. in March 2018. Southern Empire Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

