ATN International (ATNI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

ATN International Price Performance

ATNI opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. ATN International has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $446.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.46, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.51.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently -118.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ATN International from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ATN International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATN International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 35,394 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 17.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 70,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in ATN International by 137.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 27,714 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in ATN International by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in ATN International in the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATN International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATN International, Inc (NASDAQ: ATNI) is a diversified provider of telecommunications services that operates through a combination of wireless, wireline and broadband networks. Headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, the company offers a range of voice and data solutions to residential, commercial and wholesale customers. Its core offerings include long-distance voice services, fixed-line telephony, broadband internet access and network infrastructure solutions.

Through its business segments, ATN delivers tailored communications products to underserved markets across the Caribbean, Latin America, parts of the Pacific and select rural regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.